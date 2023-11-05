Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.82. 9,269,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

