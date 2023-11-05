Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO remained flat at $40.67 during trading on Friday. 7,997,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,974. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

