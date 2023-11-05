Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,004 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.75 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

