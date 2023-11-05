Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,687,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,184,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 310,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

