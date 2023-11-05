Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

DIS stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.