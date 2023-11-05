Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $91.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

