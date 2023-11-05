Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

