Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.29. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

