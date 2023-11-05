Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,752,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $753,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $399.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.96 and a 200 day moving average of $398.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.