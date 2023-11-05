Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $451.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.59 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average of $419.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

