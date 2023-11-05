Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $773,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.46 and a 200-day moving average of $348.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

