Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $217.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

