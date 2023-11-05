Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 149 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.88.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.