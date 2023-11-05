Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 12.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 256,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Insider Activity

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

