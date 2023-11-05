Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $392.34 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.67 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

