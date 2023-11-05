Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

