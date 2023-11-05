Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 31.46%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
