Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Posts Earnings Results

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

