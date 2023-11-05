Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

