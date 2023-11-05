Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as high as C$2.86. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 1,063,260 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Featured Articles

