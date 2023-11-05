Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSG

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,630,850 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock valued at $15,783,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.