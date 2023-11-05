Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 3,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

