Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.04 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

