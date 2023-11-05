Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.04 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.