Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 133.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 659,050 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 15.5% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $47,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

