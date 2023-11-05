Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

