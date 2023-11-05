Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $117.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

