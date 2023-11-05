Parallel Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,574.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,534.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,523.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

