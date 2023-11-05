Parallel Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 548.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PG&E by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.89 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

