Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

