Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.