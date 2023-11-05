Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,186,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,576,000 after purchasing an additional 425,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

