Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $461.43 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 461,755,304 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

