Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $200.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $294.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.