Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Perception Capital Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

