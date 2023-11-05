Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $36,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.