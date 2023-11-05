Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

