Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,882 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

