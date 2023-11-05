Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

