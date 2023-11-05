Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $15.34 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.34.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
