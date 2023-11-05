Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $15.34 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,049 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,917,000 after purchasing an additional 541,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

