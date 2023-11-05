PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 28,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 132,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

PetroTal Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

