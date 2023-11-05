PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Trading Up 4.3%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

PetVivo Company Profile

petvivo, inc is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. petvivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human biomaterials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way.

