PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Lessened by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,158,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 106,923 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 229,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 548.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 448,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.89 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

