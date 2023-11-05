Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

