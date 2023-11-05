Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

PSX stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

