Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.6 %

FENG opened at $1.30 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

