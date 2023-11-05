Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 2,563 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

