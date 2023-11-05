Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 709 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.