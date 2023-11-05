Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

