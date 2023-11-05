Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $257,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

CARR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

