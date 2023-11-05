Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,869 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VRP opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

