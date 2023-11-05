Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $318,000 Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CHH opened at $115.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

